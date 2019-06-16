|
|
Jenny Lyn Graham Seawright, 73, wife of Robert W. "Bobby" Seawright, Sr., of Lee St., Johnston, SC entered into rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC.
Mrs. Seawright was a native of Wagener, SC and was the daughter of the late James L. and Lottie Evelyn Loadholt Graham. She was retired from the Edgefield County School District as a Teachers Assistant.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Barbara Lyn (Nathan) Wagher, and Lottye Anne (Allen) Powell; one son, Robert W. "Bobby", Jr. (Beckett) Seawright; one sister, Joanne Jumper; five grandchildren, James, Ethan, Brady, Audrey, and Walker.
Memorials may be made to the Cancer Survivors Park Alliance, 24 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
The STHS class of 1964 will assemble as a group at the graveside as Honorary Pallbearers.
The family will receive friends Sunday June 16, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 16, 2019