Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery
Johnston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Seawright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Lyn Graham Seawright


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jenny Lyn Graham Seawright Obituary
Jenny Lyn Graham Seawright, 73, wife of Robert W. "Bobby" Seawright, Sr., of Lee St., Johnston, SC entered into rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC.

Mrs. Seawright was a native of Wagener, SC and was the daughter of the late James L. and Lottie Evelyn Loadholt Graham. She was retired from the Edgefield County School District as a Teachers Assistant.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Barbara Lyn (Nathan) Wagher, and Lottye Anne (Allen) Powell; one son, Robert W. "Bobby", Jr. (Beckett) Seawright; one sister, Joanne Jumper; five grandchildren, James, Ethan, Brady, Audrey, and Walker.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Survivors Park Alliance, 24 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601.

The STHS class of 1964 will assemble as a group at the graveside as Honorary Pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Sunday June 16, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now