Jeraldine Denard
Washington, Ga.—Ms. Jeraldine "Jerry" Booth Denard, 81, of 113 Tignall Rd., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at University Hospital in Augusta.
Jerri was born in Fulton County and had lived in Wilkes County since 1979. She was the daughter of Otis Booth and Ola Mae Hayes Booth, and was the widow of Mr. O. A. Denard. She had been in the catering business for a number of years (and was very good at it), and was loved by a large number of local friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Brett Ray, and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by one son, Shawn Ray, two granddaughters, Brittany and Brandy Ray, and a great granddaughter, Madalyn Ray, all of Washington; a daughter-in-law, Joy Ray, also of Washington; a nephew, Eddie Effel, and wife Carol, of Loganville; and by great nieces and nephews, Todd and Emily Effel, Cheree Forbes, Megan Forbes, and Grant Forbes.
Due to the ongoing Covid Pandemic, PRIVATE funeral services will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Hopkins Funeral Chapel with Rev. Roy Cates officiating, and a private visitation at Hopkins Funeral Home for one hour prior to the service. Committal services and interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced at the funeral Home and at the graveside.
Hopkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/15/2020