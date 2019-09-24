|
|
Jere Anthony Iacobucci, Sr
Augusta, GA—Jere Anthony Iacobucci, Sr, 67, entered into rest Thursday, September 19, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 6:00 PM, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Duane Bass officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019