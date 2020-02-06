Home

Beech Island, SC—Jeremiah DeShaun Duncan, entered into rest February 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at New Beginning Ministries with Bishop Hezekiah Pressley, Jr., officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park.
Jeremiah was a 2018 graduate of Silver Bluff High School. He was a sophomore at USC Aiken and was employed by Walmart of Aiken. He was a member of Four Mile Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Maurice D. Duncan, Sr., and Judy A. Felder Duncan; a brother, Maurice D. Duncan, Jr., (Aja); a sister, Laquisha A. Duncan; his grandmother, Ida J. Duncan; 4 nephews, 1 niece, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 pm today.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 7, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
