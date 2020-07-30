1/1
Jeremiah Haugabook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremiah Haugabook
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Jeremiah Haugabook entered into rest on July 27, 2020. A private interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. He is survived by his children, Katina (Carlos) Lundy, Jerence Haugabook, Jeremiah (Meshonda) Haugabook Jr., Cornelius (Dawn) Haugabook, Travis Jones and Jeremiah Sam Haugabook; eight grandchildren; brother, Sam (Ora) Haugabook, Jr., sisters, Mary Jo (Maurice) McDonald, Martha Ruth Palmer and Ola Mae Conner and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved