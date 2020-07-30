Jeremiah Haugabook
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Jeremiah Haugabook entered into rest on July 27, 2020. A private interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. He is survived by his children, Katina (Carlos) Lundy, Jerence Haugabook, Jeremiah (Meshonda) Haugabook Jr., Cornelius (Dawn) Haugabook, Travis Jones and Jeremiah Sam Haugabook; eight grandchildren; brother, Sam (Ora) Haugabook, Jr., sisters, Mary Jo (Maurice) McDonald, Martha Ruth Palmer and Ola Mae Conner and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Augusta
