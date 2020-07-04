Jeremy Blythe
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Jeremy Julian Blythe, 34, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, Jeremy graduated from Midland Valley High School in 2003, where he played in the band. He was employed by FedEx. Jeremy had a great work ethic, enjoyed watching the DAWGS play and listening to music. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his daughter Juliette, who was his world.
In addition to his daughter, family members include his mother and step-father, Patricia and Carl Chesley, father, Ronnie Blythe and his longtime companion, Michelle, a sister, Abby Evans and her husband, Marty, an aunt who was more like a second mom, Catherine Old, cousins who were more like brothers, Justin Old and his wife, Sharon and Wesley and Zack Old, a nephew, Jared Evans and his FedEx family.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Mr. Gene Hollins will officiate.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. (www.heart.org
)
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/05/2020