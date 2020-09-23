Jermaine Keon Thomas
Augusta, Ga—Jermaine Keon Thomas entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Southview Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Survivors are his children; Tywanescia Cody, Makia Hall, Jermaine Thomas Jr, Kierra Shepherd, Jeniya Ivey, Jaheim Thomas, Jernasia Thomas, Jaliyah Thomas, Latyasia Burns; mother, Lillie Davis; sisters, Shelia Thomas, Vanessa Andrews, Rosa Downs; brothers, Melvin( Pamela) Lewis, Jamie Lewis, Jamilah Thomas, Willie Lewis ( Latoya Davis); Fiance, Tiajuana Burns; two grandchildren, and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm, please adhere to following CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga
