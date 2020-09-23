1/1
Jermaine Keon Thomas
Jermaine Keon Thomas
Augusta, Ga—Jermaine Keon Thomas entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Southview Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Survivors are his children; Tywanescia Cody, Makia Hall, Jermaine Thomas Jr, Kierra Shepherd, Jeniya Ivey, Jaheim Thomas, Jernasia Thomas, Jaliyah Thomas, Latyasia Burns; mother, Lillie Davis; sisters, Shelia Thomas, Vanessa Andrews, Rosa Downs; brothers, Melvin( Pamela) Lewis, Jamie Lewis, Jamilah Thomas, Willie Lewis ( Latoya Davis); Fiance, Tiajuana Burns; two grandchildren, and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm, please adhere to following CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
SEP
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Southview Cemetery
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
