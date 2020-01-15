|
Bishop Jerome C. Herrington
Augusta, GA—Bishop Jerome C. Herrington, 63, transitioned surrounded by family January 3, 2020. Bishop Herrington born in Sardis, GA to mother Ruby Herrington. Rev. Herrington pastored Mt. Carmel Baptist Church (Millen, GA) and 21st Century Christian Center (Augusta, GA). He dedicated his life to spreading and teaching the gospel. Talented preacher, singer, muscian, and teacher. Beloved father of Brian, Kimberly, Candace & Shantez Herrington. Daisy Herrington, children's mother. Five grandchildren and 14 siblings. Visitation will be held Friday 2-7pm at C A Reid Funeral Home. Funeral Service held Saturday 2:30pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020