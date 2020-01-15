Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C A Reid Funeral Home
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bishop Herrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bishop Jerome C. Herrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bishop Jerome C. Herrington Obituary
Bishop Jerome C. Herrington
Augusta, GA—Bishop Jerome C. Herrington, 63, transitioned surrounded by family January 3, 2020. Bishop Herrington born in Sardis, GA to mother Ruby Herrington. Rev. Herrington pastored Mt. Carmel Baptist Church (Millen, GA) and 21st Century Christian Center (Augusta, GA). He dedicated his life to spreading and teaching the gospel. Talented preacher, singer, muscian, and teacher. Beloved father of Brian, Kimberly, Candace & Shantez Herrington. Daisy Herrington, children's mother. Five grandchildren and 14 siblings. Visitation will be held Friday 2-7pm at C A Reid Funeral Home. Funeral Service held Saturday 2:30pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 16, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bishop's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -