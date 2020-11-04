Jerome Gregory Sanders
Augusta, GA—Jerome Gregory Sanders entered into rest on Monday, November 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. He is survived by his daughters, Shamika (Anthony) Smalley, Aquarius (Kiki) Cain; brothers, Terrance Crawford, Calvin D. Crawford, Anthony Crawford; sister, Gwendolyn Dantzler; grandchildren Ariyanna Smalley, Sakiyah Smalley, Jakhari Cain, Rhodia Daughtery; niece, Shantrice Sanders; nephews Mark Sanders and other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday from 1-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephizbah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/05/2020