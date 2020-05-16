|
|
Jerome I. Brooks
Augusta, GA—Mr. Jerome I. Brooks, son of the late Deacon Henry C. and Mary L. Brooks, Sr., entered into rest Tuesday, May 12th in AU Medical Center.
Jerome is survived by his siblings, Valeria Brown, Gwendolyn Stalling, Rev. Henry C. Brooks, Jr., James E. Brooks and Kelvin Brooks, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, church family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 19th, in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Clarence Moore, officiating.
Viewing will be Monday, the 18th from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2020