Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens
Jerome I. Brooks Obituary
Jerome I. Brooks
Augusta, GA—Mr. Jerome I. Brooks, son of the late Deacon Henry C. and Mary L. Brooks, Sr., entered into rest Tuesday, May 12th in AU Medical Center.
Jerome is survived by his siblings, Valeria Brown, Gwendolyn Stalling, Rev. Henry C. Brooks, Jr., James E. Brooks and Kelvin Brooks, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, church family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 19th, in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Clarence Moore, officiating.
Viewing will be Monday, the 18th from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2020
