Mr. Jerome O. Dohn, 95, beloved husband of the late Clara Ramsey Dohn, entered into rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel with Pastor Rich Bowen officiating. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Mr. Dohn served his country proudly during World War II with the United States Army.
Mr. Dohn is survived by his children, George Dohn (Tracey), John Dohn (Dale), and Sharon Dohn Spence; and by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019