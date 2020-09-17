Ms. Jerrie Bell Herrington
Sardis, GA—Ms. Jerrie Bell Herrington, 90, of Sardis, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 12:00 noon at Beech Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Sardis, Georgia. Visitation/viewing for the immediate family will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. and public viewing will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
A Mask Is Required To Attend The Viewing And THe Graveside Service.**
