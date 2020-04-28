Home

Jerry A. Babb

Jerry A. Babb Obituary
Jerry A. Babb
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Jerry A. Babb, 75, of North Augusta, SC. beloved husband of fifty-three years to Patricia McCarthy Babb, entered into rest on Monday, April 27, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Angus and Lucy Vasser Babb. Jerry was a self-employed businessman who owned and operated several businesses. He was a member of New Spring Church. Jerry was an avid supporter of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the mountains, gold prospecting and was an avid DAWG, Falcons and Braves fan. Jerry enjoyed telling stories of his childhood.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Timothy and Summer Babb, Beech Island, SC, Michael and Christy Babb, Westminster, SC, Paul and April Babb, North Augusta, SC and Seth and Sarah Babb, North Augusta, SC; sister-in-law, who he loved like a sister, Frances Babb, North Augusta, SC and sixteen grandchildren. Jerry was also preceded in death by ten siblings.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions plans for a Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the CSRA Worship Center. Paypal.me/csrawc
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Jerry and leave a message of condolence for the family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/29/2020
