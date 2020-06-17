Jerry Douglas Newton
1953 - 2020
Mr. Jerry Douglas Newton
Augusta , GA—Jerry Douglas Newton ("Jerry") of Augusta, Georgia passed away on June 13, 2020, after a valiant battle with the Covid-19 virus, following a recent stroke. He was 66.
Jerry was born December 23, 1953 in Statesboro, GA and later moved to Augusta, GA where he developed a stellar reputation as a Utility Contractor in the region.
He is predeceased by his father, Albert D. Newton; his mother, Susie-Jane Brown; his brothers, Larry Newton and Darryl Newton, along with his sister, Kay Newton.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jason; his step-mother, Billie Evelyn Newton, his 10 sisters/half-sisters: Faye Shows, Lynn Sprang, Debbie Roberson, Jackie Thibodaux, Kathy Guest, Karen Shealy, Kathy Kimbrough, Donna Rollins, Toni Knight, Terry Lee and his 2 brothers, Timmy Newton and Dewayne Newton.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Revs. Timmy Newton and Mike Brown will officiate.
Jerry will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/18/2020

