|
|
Mr. Jerry Hawn, 74, of Augusta, GA, entered into rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Born in Oklahoma City, OK and a resident of the CSRA since 1982, he was the son of the late Lee Jackson and Eleanor Mildred Tucker Hawn. He was a Vietnam Veteran of six years active duty, and he proudly and honorably served his country as a "River Rat" in the Brown Water Navy, within the United States Navy, aboard the USS Litchfield County (LST-901). After coming home a hero, he went on to graduate from the University of Tulsa and LaSalle University. He served as a Peace Officer for the City of Tulsa and later worked for the M.W. Kellogg Engineering and Construction Company based out of Houston, TX. It was through this company that he was assigned to build a plant in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on the "Old Silk Caravan Route," which ran from Italy to China. It was during this assignment that he met his wife. Eventually, he found his way to the CSRA and started his own customs inspection company, the Hawn Company. As the owner of the Hawn Company, he was recognized by the American Welding Society as a Certified Welding Inspector and also by the American Society for Nondestructive Testing in Ultrasonic Testing, Magnetic Testing, Visual Testing, Liquid Dye Penetrant Testing, and Radiographic Testing. He thoroughly enjoyed this career for over two decades, until his retirement in 2004.
Jerry led an interesting and happy life, had a wonderful career, and was able to travel the world to learn about many different people, cultures, and societies. He enjoyed all things relating to the water and lived aboard houseboats for nearly 20 years. He found beauty in nature and believed in the power of knowledge. He had profound deep knowledge of various theologies, was supportive of the arts, and embodied the laid-back friendliness of the Midwest. He was exceptionally well read, qualified for Mensa membership, and was an avid gun collector. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the American Legion (Post 0178), and a proud Patron Member of the NRA.
He is survived by his loving family: his daughter, Shannon Hawn Black (nee Shannon Marie Hawn) and her husband, James, Beech Island, SC; former wife, Kamini Hawn, Augusta, GA; and his sister, Virginia Lee Manor, Lafayette, TN.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019, beginning 9 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 10 o'clock in the chapel. Inurnment with Veterans Honors accorded by a United States Navy Honor Guard will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Thereupon the family will receive friends at the home of his daughter.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, Jerry requested that memorials be made to the NRA. (www.nra.org)
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 4, 2019