Augusta, GA—Jerry L. Lawson
November 20, 1950 - July 19, 2019. It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Jerry Lee Lawson who passed peacefully, on July 19, 2019 at Washington Georgia Rehab Center. He leaves to mourn a daughter, a son, grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1 pm at South Point Church of God 3358 Peach Orchard Rd. Augusta, Ga.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 29, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 29, 2019
