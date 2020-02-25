|
Jerry Lebron Ellis, Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Jerry Lebron Ellis, Jr., 51, passed away on February 24, 2020. Jerry was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church in Hephzibah, GA. He enjoyed fishing and refurbishing and working on old cars.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Ellis and his grandparents.
He is survived by his father, Jerry Ellis, Sr.; daughter, Brandi Christmon; sister, Lisa (John) Payne; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 11 - 1 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home at Hwy 58. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Bartlebaugh Baptist Church Cemetery @ 3100 Harrison Pk in Chattanooga.
Arrangements made by Turner Funeral Home, Hwy 58 Chapel 423-622-3171
