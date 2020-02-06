|
|
Jerry Moore, Sr.
Lincolnton, Ga—Mr. Jerry Dean Moore, Sr., 77 of Ga. Hwy. 220 West, Lincolnton entered into rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:30 pm at New Life Church Gateway Campus, Grovetown Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, Wrightsville, Ga.
Mr. Moore, son of the late John R. and Ruby Black Moore, was born on November 16, 1942 in Kings Mountain, N.C. He had been employed in the pulp mill industry for many years and had worked for Cox Newsprint, Augusta Newsprint, Continental Can and Weyerhaeuser, Columbus, MS where he retired as a supervisor. For the past 20 years, he has resided in Lincolnton. Since retirement, he had volunteered at the Lincoln County Food Pantry, and tinkered in his shop every chance that he got. Most of all, he enjoyed sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ to anyone that he came in contact with. In addition to his parents, his brothers, Ronnie Moore and Ricky Moore preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Webb Moore; sons, Tommy Moore and Angie Bolton of N. Augusta, Jerry D. Moore, Jr. and wife Lydia of Belvedere, SC; daughter, Rose McPhee and husband Aaron of Hephzibah; brother, James "Jim" Moore and fiancée Linda of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Dalton McPhee, Colton McPhee, and Addyson McPhee; mother-in-law, Willie Mae Webb of Wrightsville; nieces and nephews and very close friends, David and Terry Newberry and Samuel and Kay Light.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Church, HPSO, 215 Lewiston Rd., Grovetown ,Ga.
The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6pm until 8pm at Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/07/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020