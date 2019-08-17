|
|
Jerry Paul Yount
Augusta, GA—Jerry Paul Yount, 78, beloved wife of 39 years of Mrs. Virginia "Ginger" B. Yount, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Augusta Univeristy Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held from the Chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Yount a native of Iron Station, NC was the son of the late Albert Paul and Margaret Schronce Yount and had lived in the Augusta area most of his life. A graduate of Richmond Academy in 1959 Mr. Yount was an avid sports fan who loved the Braves, College Basketball, the GA Southern Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was very dependable, hard working and loved his country. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where he participated in the Care Ministry.
Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Alesia Yount Nicoli and her husband Jeff of New Bern, NC, Christopher Yount of North Augusta, Ashlee Yount Roquemore and her husband Trace of Fort Bragg, NC; grandchildren, Jordon Nicoli, Tyler Nicoli, Abby Dixon, Haleigh Yount, Natalie Yount, Lauren Roquemore, Maggie Roquemore, Conner Roquemore and Owen Roquemore; as well as his beloved mini dacshaunds, Sassy, Diesel and Schnitzel.
Pallbearers will be Jordon Nicoli, Tyler Nicoli, Billy Robertson, Paul Faglier, Jared Brantley and Ralph Collins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation @ www.jdrf.org or to Calvary Baptist Church 2510 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019