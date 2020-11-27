Jerry Wright
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Jerry Truman Wright (85) passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home in Thomson, Georgia.
Mr. Wright was born in Cherokee County, Georgia, the son of the late Truman Taylor Wright and the late Beatrice Gramling Wright.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mildred Wood Wright, his daughters Lynn W. (Perry) Hobbs of Thomson, Georgia, Melanie W. (Chester) Taylor of Cartersville, Georgia, and son Jay (Julia) Wright of Charlotte, North Carolina. His grandchildren: Kim and April Hobbs, Chet and Crawford Taylor, and Jackson and Jarrett Wright. Sisters: Glenda (William) Hogg, and Susan Parham and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was raised by his loving and devoted grandparents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Joe Gramling. He attended school in Cherokee County and graduated from Reinhardt College in 1956. He served his country in the Air Force. He also worked in civil service for 30 years as a visual information specialist at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center on Fort Gordon.
He was an active member of the Thomson First United Methodist Church in Thomson, Georgia. He was a Gideon, member of the Pool Club, and a Master Mason at the A. J. Miller Masonic Lodge #204 F.&.A.M. He also served as a lay minister in the Augusta District. Jerry enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hunting, fishing, cooking, and refurbishing clocks. He loved his family, devoting time and energy to each of them in his own special way.
Thanks to Regency Hospice, Amy Cranford, Nita Hill, and Sheryl Hill for their kind and caring service.
Visitation will be at Beggs Funeral Home from 1:30 – 2:30 on Saturday, November 28. The Graveside service will be at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens at 3:30. Please practice social distancing and wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Thomson Gideon International, PO Box 1773, Thomson, GA 30824 or charity of your choosing.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jerry Truman Wright.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/28/2020