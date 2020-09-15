Jesse A. Williams
Augusta, GA.—Jesse Angelo Williams, 48, peacefully entered into rest on September 10, 2020 at his residence. Jesse was born at Fort Gordon, GA. to SFC (Ret. Deceased) Leroy Williams, Sr. and Bishop Rosa L. Williams. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September, 17, 2020 at 12 noon at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Charles Green officiating. Jesse is survived by his children, Katina (Brandon) Goodwin-Dean, Christopher Lewis, Janiah Williams, Jahlil Williams, Lashiah Williams, and Jordan Williams; grandchildren, Ca'Mariee Lewis, Christopher Lewis, Jr., Boston Dean, and Portland Dean; sisters, Rev. Dr. Mona Lisa (Dr. Marvin) Jiles, Elder Loretta E. Williams, and his twin sister, Evary Mechone (Kenneth) Coop; brother, Leroy (Sandra) Williams, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Williams may be viewed on today from 2 to 6 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jesse to Everfaithful Missionary Baptist Church, Building Fund, 314 Sand Bar Ferry Road, Augusta, GA 30901.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA
