Jesse Cleve Jackson
Augusta, GA—Jesse Cleve Jackson, Augusta, GA, entered into rest Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Jackson, Oakland, CA. One daughter, Sheronda Jackson, Toledo, Ohio. One sister, Bertha (Sam) Singleton, Augusta, GA. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at New Ford Baptist Church, Tignall, GA. Funeral procession will leave from 1027 Prep St. Augusta, GA 30901 at 11:30 am. Rev. James White, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Ford Baptist Church, American Heart and/or . C A Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home 706-724-7594.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 31, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 31, 2019