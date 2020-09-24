Mr. Jesse Ford, Jr.
Harlem, GA—Mr. Jesse Ford, Jr., affectionately known as "Tootie," entered into rest, peacefully at his home in Philadelphia, PA, where he and his immediate family resided most of his adult life. He will be celebrated by his immediate family from Philadelphia, along with his family and friends in Harlem, GA and surrounding areas. with an outdoor Memorial held, Saturday, September 26, 2020, 12pm at New Holt Baptist Church, 210 Verdery St., Harlem, GA 30814. He will truly be missed. For more information please contact Martin Taylor Funeral Home 911 Appling Harlem Rd., Harlem GA 30814/ 706-556-0506.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 25, 2020