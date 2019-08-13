Home

Jesse Henderson Obituary
Jesse Henderson
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Jesse K. Henderson, 71, entered into rest on Monday August 12, 2019.
Mr. Henderson worked as a machinist at Kennametal and also retired from there.
Mr. Henderson is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Henderson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Marilyn Henderson; children, Tina Diaz, Shawn Henderson, Lynn (Tiffany) Newman, James Newman, Lisa (Bobby) May, Belinda Chavous and Linda (Jason) Newman-Newton; 15 grandchildren; and special caregiver and friend, Arlene Leonard.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019
