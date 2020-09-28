Mr. Jesse James Anderson
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Jesse James Anderson, 78, loving husband of Catherine Christopher Anderson, entered into rest September 27, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org/donation
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
