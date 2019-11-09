|
|
Jesse M. Hawes, Jr.
Evans, GA—Jesse Marvin Hawes, Jr., 67, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with heart disease. He was the son of the late Janelle Hawes Maxwell and Jesse Marvin Hawes. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan Herndon Hawes, his sons Joseph Hawes (Sherri) and Justin Hawes (Jennifer), three grandchildren Sara and Spencer Hawes and Bentley Hawes, a step-son, Barrett Stafford, and a sister Janis Reynolds. He is predeceased by his beloved in-laws Ralph and June Herndon.
Jesse the "truck man" was an avid story-teller and had a good joke for everyone he came in contact with. He was a passionate fan of football and loved his Georgia Bulldawgs and Lincoln County Red Devils. Jesse loved going to work every day and he considered his boss, co-workers and customers at Bob Richards Automotive as family. He was eternally grateful for their love and support until the end.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel at Trinity on The Hill United Methodist Church with Dr. Mike Cash and Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity on The Hill, 1330 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, Ga. 30904.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity on The Hill, 1330 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, Ga. 30904.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
