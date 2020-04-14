|
|
Jesse Paul Payne Jr.
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mr. Jesse Paul Payne Jr., 73, entered into rest on April 12, 2020.
Mr. Payne was a native of Cobb Co. but had lived in North Augusta for many years. He retired from Bechtel as a Superintendent.
Survivors include his children, Jesse P. Payne III (Amanda), Paula Ann Harding (D.J.), his grandchildren, Viktor Payne, Victoria Payne and Emily Myers. His sister, Elaine Nixon.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 15, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020