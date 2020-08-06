Jesse Paul Young Jr.
Augusta, GA—Jesse Paul Young Jr, 81, Entered rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lucille Ouzts Young.
Jesse was born in Metter, GA and settled in Augusta after serving in the U.S. Army. He was an Engineering Supervisor at Savannah River Site and retired after 32 years.
Jesse is survived by his three children: Kathy Young Sakata, Karen Young Bixby and her husband, Laurence, and Marcus Alexander Young and his wife, Melissa Newman Young; eleven beloved grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Margaret Young Smith and Joann Young Fleming. In addition to his wife, Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Eloise and Jesse Paul Young Sr and brother, Ben Owens Young.
The family will host a visitation on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors at 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA. from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M.
There will be a Graveside service on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park, 2601-Wheeler Rd. Augusta, GA. 30904. Dr. Brad Whitt will be officiating.
If desired, in loving memory of Mr. Young, donations may be made to, Abilene Baptist Church Building Fund, 3917 Washington Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/07/2020