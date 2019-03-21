Home

Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
1047 Plum Rd.,
Jackson, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
1047 Plum Rd.,
Jackson, SC
Jesse Walker Obituary
Ms Jessie Mae Williams-Walker Funeral services for Ms. Jessie Mae Williams Walker wife of the late Thomas M. Walker and the daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. Milton Williams will be held 3 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 1047 Plum Rd., Jackson, SC (Viewing 2pm-3pm). Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Jessie Mae graduated from Jefferson High School Class of 1961. Survivors include, a daughter, Lakeia Langford (Eric, Sr.); a son, Quentin Walker (Veronica); sisters, Katherine Bates, Annie Mae Jones and Levetter Bates; brothers Milton Williams, Jr., Joseph Williams, Elroy Williams, Richard Williams, Darryl Williams and Isaiah Williams. JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
