Jessica Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Jessica Lynne Johnson, 35, of Augusta, entered into rest Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A native of Augusta, Jessica will be remembered as an adventurous and loving Christian who always found beauty in everything and everyone. Jessica is survived by her husband of ten years, Brett Johnson, and their two daughters, 6-year-old Lillian (Lily) and 3-year-old Abigail (Abby).
Jessica held graduate degrees from both Georgia Southern University and the University of Georgia and worked as a social worker with patients at American Renal Associates. Jessica and her family were members of First Baptist Church in Augusta.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jay Johnson; sister, Amanda Johnson; paternal grandfather, Winton L. Johnson; and maternal, grandparents, Edward and Shirley Gay.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home in Millen.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p. m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Elam Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Dr. William Dyer of First Baptist Church officiating.
In addition to Brett, Lily, and Abby, Jessica is survived by her mother, Gail Gay Johnson of Augusta, paternal grandmother, Miriam Johnson of Millen, and so many more family members and friends, all of whom will miss her forever.
Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen in charge of arrangments.
