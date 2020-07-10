1/1
Jessica Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica Johnson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Jessica Lynne Johnson, 35, of Augusta, entered into rest Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A native of Augusta, Jessica will be remembered as an adventurous and loving Christian who always found beauty in everything and everyone. Jessica is survived by her husband of ten years, Brett Johnson, and their two daughters, 6-year-old Lillian (Lily) and 3-year-old Abigail (Abby).
Jessica held graduate degrees from both Georgia Southern University and the University of Georgia and worked as a social worker with patients at American Renal Associates. Jessica and her family were members of First Baptist Church in Augusta.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jay Johnson; sister, Amanda Johnson; paternal grandfather, Winton L. Johnson; and maternal, grandparents, Edward and Shirley Gay.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home in Millen.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p. m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Elam Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Dr. William Dyer of First Baptist Church officiating.
In addition to Brett, Lily, and Abby, Jessica is survived by her mother, Gail Gay Johnson of Augusta, paternal grandmother, Miriam Johnson of Millen, and so many more family members and friends, all of whom will miss her forever.
Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen in charge of arrangments.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Crowe Fields Funeral Home, Inc. - Millen
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elam Baptist Church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crowe Fields Funeral Home, Inc. - Millen
364 E Winthrope Ave
Millen, GA 30442
(478) 982-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved