Jessica Walters
Jessica Walters
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Jessica J. Walters entered into rest July 25, 2020 at AU Medical Center-Augusta. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens (Graniteville.) Mask and social distancing will be observed. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Walters; three daughters: Siera Simpkins, Jordin Walters, and Jada Rae Walters; two sons: Malik Rosa and Mekhi Lanham; her parents Arthur Simpkins and Bernice Wallace; three sisters: Diana Phorne, Aretha (Scottie) Tarrer, and Rebecca (Darius) Crawford; one brother: Zachary (Marci) Simpkins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 3-6pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
G. L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 614 WEST AVE., NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (803) 279-0026
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
