Jessie H. Chapman
Mrs. Jessie H. Chapman
N. Augusta, SC—Mrs. Jessie H. Chapman, 98, North Augusta, SC, died August 30, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Chapman, Jr. and a son Guy T. Chapman.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Padgett {Tommy} and sons Charles Chapman, Wayne Chapman {Barbara} and Glenn Chapman {Jennifer}. She has several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service with Pastor Alex Chartier will be held at Montmorenci Baptist Church cemetery for family members only.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital.
Central Savannah River Crematory
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
