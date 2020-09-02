Mrs. Jessie H. Chapman
N. Augusta, SC—Mrs. Jessie H. Chapman, 98, North Augusta, SC, died August 30, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Chapman, Jr. and a son Guy T. Chapman.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Padgett {Tommy} and sons Charles Chapman, Wayne Chapman {Barbara} and Glenn Chapman {Jennifer}. She has several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service with Pastor Alex Chartier will be held at Montmorenci Baptist Church cemetery for family members only.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital.
Central Savannah River Crematory
