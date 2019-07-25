Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Jessie Jerome (Smokey) Blalock

Jessie Jerome (Smokey) Blalock Obituary
Jessie (Smokey) Jerome Blalock
Augusta, GA—Jessie (Smokey) J. Blalock, of Augusta, Georgia, entered into rest July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Johnny R. Hatney officiating. Survivors include his wife, Katie Blalock; one daughter, Brenda Blaylock, and one son, Demtrius Bell; six grandchildren, Amya Blaylock, Amirah Blaylock, Madison Blaylock, Carter Blaylock, Levi Blaylock, and Domiqiue Bell; four sisters: Rosemary (CJ) Mealing, Elizabeth Ivey, Crystal Blalock, and Tywanda (Thadd) Allen; two brothers: Luther (Lillie) Blaylock III, Augusta, Ga and Charles (April) Blalock. Friends may call C.A. Reid Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta GA (706) 724-7594
The Augusta Chronicle - July 26, 2019
The Augusta Chronicle - July 26, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019
