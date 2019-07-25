|
Jessie (Smokey) Jerome Blalock
Augusta, GA—Jessie (Smokey) J. Blalock, of Augusta, Georgia, entered into rest July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Johnny R. Hatney officiating. Survivors include his wife, Katie Blalock; one daughter, Brenda Blaylock, and one son, Demtrius Bell; six grandchildren, Amya Blaylock, Amirah Blaylock, Madison Blaylock, Carter Blaylock, Levi Blaylock, and Domiqiue Bell; four sisters: Rosemary (CJ) Mealing, Elizabeth Ivey, Crystal Blalock, and Tywanda (Thadd) Allen; two brothers: Luther (Lillie) Blaylock III, Augusta, Ga and Charles (April) Blalock. Friends may call C.A. Reid Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta GA (706) 724-7594
