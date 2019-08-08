|
Jessie Justice Ray
Norwood, GA—Mrs. Jessie Justice Ray, 89, of Norwood, GA entered into rest on August 8, 2019 at Thomson Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Ray was born in Crossville, Alabama the youngest of 16 children, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Tip Justice and the late Ella O. Harden. She was a retired computer processor with Atlanta Gas Light Company and Thomson Company. Mrs. Ray enjoyed square dancing, gardening, crocheting, and was a talented seamstress. She was a member of Norwood United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ray was predeceased by her husbands, Wallace Rumble and Charles Ray, Jr.; grandson, Brian Harold Stewart; and great grandson, Harry John Hauck.
Survivors include her sons, Doug Carrell (Glenda) of Norwood, GA, and Eddie Carrell (Paula) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Jan Stewart (Randy) of Crawfordville, GA; grandchildren, John Edward Carrell, Jr. Laura Lynne Carrell, Charles David Carrell, Carolyn Olivia Farrar, Christopher Adam Carrell, Amanda Carrell, Mark Wallace Stewart, and Daniel Watson Stewart; and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Norwood United Methodist Church with Rev. Jessica Blackwood officiating. Interment will follow at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jessie Ray.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019