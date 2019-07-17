Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Fair Baptist Church
Jessie L. Price Obituary
Mr. Jessie L. Price, of Moton Street, entered into rest July 15, 2019 at Windermere Health & Rehab. Center. Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at Valley Fair Baptist Church with the Rev. Troy Nipper officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Second Providence Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Price, a native of Aiken County was a member of Valley Fair Baptist Church. He attended Jefferson High School and was employed by the Continental Can Company/Federal Paper Board.

Survivors include his wife, Mattie Mae McKie Price; three daughters, Toni Anita Price, Jessica Renay (William) Thompson and Andrea Laverne "Lisa" Price; eight grandchildren; a devoted friend, Horace Daniels; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Jessica (William) Thompson, 22 Setters Courts, North Augusta, SC. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

G. L. Brightharp & sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 17 to July 18, 2019
