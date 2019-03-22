Home

Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Jessie Mae Williams-Walker

Jessie Mae Williams-Walker Obituary
Funeral services for Ms. Jessie Mae Williams Walker wife of the late Thomas M. Walker and the daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. Milton Williams will be held 3 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 1047 Plum Rd., Jackson, SC (Viewing 2pm-3pm). Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.

Jessie Mae graduated from Jefferson High School Class of 1961.

Survivors include, a daughter, Lakeia Langford (Eric, Sr.); a son, Quentin Walker (Veronica); sisters, Katherine Bates, Annie Mae Jones and Levetter Bates; brothers Milton Williams, Jr., Joseph Williams, Elroy Williams, Richard Williams, Darryl Williams and Isaiah Williams.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019
