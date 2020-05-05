|
|
Jewel Brown
Augusta, GA—Jewel Hammond Brown, 84, loving wife of the late Lewis Brown went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Jewel left a legacy of love, kindness, and joy. She was many things to many people: a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother and, most of all, she shared her joy and light to everyone she encountered. As the ultimate hostess, Jewel cared for so many - guests were always greeted with a smiling face, delicious homestyle southern cooking, and memories that would last a lifetime.
She raised her family to follow Jesus and show His love to others. It was not uncommon to hear her break out in song to an old tune (and would know every word!). Her legendary Sunday lunches after church were not just delicious, they were a standing occasion. Usually, these "lunches" would end up with her rustling up something for dinner, too. Her home was a destination with an open-door policy; if you were not a family or friend when you entered, you would be considered part of both before you left. Many fond memories were created over games of pool, basketball, cards, tetherball, or kids learning how to swim by playing Sharks and Minnows. As a grandmother to eight, she was known as "G-Ma" to so many more. Jewel faithfully completed the race set before her and finished well. True to her name, she was truly a jewel and one that shone brightly.
Family members include her children: Teri Brown Holt (Dale), Lewis Hammond Brown (Marcia), and Maggi Brown Myers (Mike); grandchildren: Eli Holt (Samantha), Cpt. Caleb Holt (Dawn), Luke Holt, Katie Brown, Nathan Brown, Grace Myers, and Joel Myers; great-granddaughter: Nora Brown; and sister: Imogene Worrell. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Patti Brown Arnold, and sister, Christine Powers.
A private graveside service will be held in Westover Memorial Park.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www. thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 5/6/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020