Jewel Clark Chavous
Augusta, GA—Jewel Clark Chavous, 81, wife of the late Emory M. Chavous, Sr., entered into rest Saturday, August 15, 2020 at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, from Pine Hill Church Cemetery, with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 12:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Pine Hill Baptist Church, 4223 Old Waynesboro Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
