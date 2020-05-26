|
Mrs. Jewel D. Boyles
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Jewel D. Boyles, 92, who entered into rest May 24, 2020, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Bath, SC, with Rev, Frank E. Barker officiating.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 615 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
