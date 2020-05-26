Home

Jewel D. Boyles

Jewel D. Boyles Obituary
Mrs. Jewel D. Boyles
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Jewel D. Boyles, 92, who entered into rest May 24, 2020, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Bath, SC, with Rev, Frank E. Barker officiating.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 615 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020
