Jewell Allene McCord
Camak, Georgia—Mrs. Jewel Allene McCord, 89, of Camak, GA entered into rest September 23, 2020 at Lake Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. McCord was born to the late John D. Norris and the late Alma Berry Norris. She grew up in Warren County, GA and after marrying Johnnie McCord, made their home in Beech Island, SC for many years. After retirement in 1989, they returned to Camak to make their home. Mrs. McCord was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCord was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie McCord; grandson, Johnny Cooper; siblings, Nelson Norris, Helen Norris, Jason Norris, Mable Coleman, and Hazel Johnson and son-in-law, Steve Cooper.
Survivors include her son, Andy McCord (Debra); daughter, Brenda M. Cooper; grandchildren, Jamie C. Sikes (Al), Jaime Lee McCord, Erica McCord and great grandchildren, Raya Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Jason McCord, Madyson McCord, Cooper Sikes, Bella Sikes, and great great grandson, John Christopher McCord.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Marty Pinion officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the graveside.
Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lake Crossing Health and Rehab and Alliance Hospice for their care during Mu's extended decline in health.
It is the family's request that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.americancancersociety.org
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Allene "Jewel" McCord.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/24/2020