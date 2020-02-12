|
Jewell R. Wood
AUGUSTA, GA—Jewell Allen Roberson Wood, April 22, 1934 - February 11, 2020.
Jewell was the first of two children born to Wofford Carl (Buddy or WC) Roberson and Emma Allen, at University Hospital, Augusta. She was selected as the prettiest baby in the J. B. White's contest in 1935, was Salutatorian of Hephzibah High School's class of 1953. She obtained an associate degree from Truett-McConnell Junior College.
Jewell was a charter member of two distinct facets of her life: Gracewood Baptist Church and Gracewood Credit Union. At the CU she was member number five and in the 1980's and 1990's served on its Board of Directors. A State of Georgia retiree after 33 years of service at Gracewood State School & Hospital and Georgia Regional Hospital where she was a personnel and accounting clerk, respectively. After retirement she held the position of church treasurer at Windsor Spring Baptist Church for many years. Somehow with a full-time job she managed her household and three rambunctious children as a single parent.
Jewell's sister, Monnie Elizabeth Roberson Daughtrey (William Hurley), preceded her in death in 2012. Remaining family members include Jewell's three children (by way of marriage to Robert C. Wood, formerly of Coopers, Georgia) Kenneth Allen Wood, Hephzibah, Thomas Wade Wood, Augusta, and Frances Nadine Wood Norton (Joe C.), Grovetown; one granddaughter, Emily Katherine Wood and two great-grandsons. Also, her remaining nieces and nephew: Cynthia Marie Daughtrey (Benjamin Martinez) Lilburn, Georgia; Sheliah Elizabeth Daughtrey Moore, Carl, Georgia; William David Daughtrey, Atlanta, Georgia and Diana Michele Daughtrey, Santa Cruz, California.
Though her spirit has left her earthly body, she now walks with the Lord. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Byrd Cemetery, located on Cemetery Road, Gracewood, Georgia, at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020 with Reverend Steve Hartman and Reverend Paul Robertson to officiate the service. Family visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Melane Threats, Ruth Hanneman, Carolyn Jenkins and Narrie Garduino for their loving assistance to our mother with running of her daily household. Also, to her church family at WSBC for all the love and care extended via phone calls, cards and transportation to and from church when she was able to attend (a special thank you to Andrea Larmer for being her friend and like a second daughter for many years).
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316, in her memory.
