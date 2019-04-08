|
JEWELL REDD BOLAND, 93, widow of Herman Boland, died Saturday, April 06, 2019 at Madison Heights Memory Care, Evans, GA. A native and life-long resident of Aiken County, Jewell was a daughter of the late George W. and Lona Grice Redd. She was payroll clerk and retired from Graniteville Company. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and was formerly active in the Odell Weeks Senior group for over 20 years. Survivors include her son, Piney Hamilton (Ricki), Augusta, GA; her daughter, Lynn H. Parrish (Mel), Appling, GA; two grandsons, Robert Hopkins, Jr. (Deanna), Ben Parrish; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Hopkins, Breanna Hopkins and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, April 8th beginning at 1 o'clock at Shellhouse Funeral Home, Hayne Ave. The funeral service will follow at 2 o'clock with The Rev. Charles F. Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in Darien Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ben Parrish, Ralph Redd, Leonard Redd and Lynell Redd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the (). The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Madison Heights, especially, Kelly Adriano and Hands of Grace Hospice Care for their compassionate care. SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019