Jim Shuman
Augusta, GA—Jim Shuman entered heaven on Thursday, July 30, 2020, leaving behind his wife Linda Gail Justice Shuman, their only child Lynda Byers (Gary Byers), three granddaughters Melinda Danielle Meagher, Tiffany Harrington, and Rachel McWee (Jerry), eight great grandchildren Zachary Pruin, Taylor Pruin, Isaac Harrington, Emily McWee, Charlotte Harrington, Madison and Mason Meagher, and Lincoln McWee, sister Joyce Lloyd, brother-in-law Howard Justice (Melanie), sister-in-law Delores Scott (Irby), devoted friend David Kitchens, and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Jim was born in the small town of Daisy, GA in 1939 to Jack and Ada Shuman. He was the youngest of their three children. He met his wife in Jr. High School and they married in 1959. They had their daughter in 1963 and soon after moved to California where he worked at Bank of America. He met many celebrities but the most important person he met was Pastor Tom Harvick who introduced him to God. Pastor Tom later baptized the entire family together.
Jim put himself through college while working at the bank and many part-time jobs which included working as a police officer in Los Angeles County and volunteered as a member of the Rotary Club. In the late 70's the family moved back to Georgia where he worked again in the banking field. He and Gail moved to Florida for many years and returned to the Augusta area in the early 2000's to be near their family.
Jim served with the Columbia County Sheriffs Department, he also served as a Pastor for the Elks Club and served as Elder, Deacon, Treasurer, and Advisor at their church. He and Gail later devoted many hours at Christway Christian Church working in the food pantry and as greeters.
Jim was very proud of his education having earned a master's degree in Business. Jim would tell everyone how truly blessed he was and what amazing things God allowed him to do.
A special thank you to Marshall Pines and all their caring employees.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809, or to Christway Christian Church - Special Fund, 4004 Prescott Dr, Augusta, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 3:00 P.M. at Christway Christian Church. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jim Whetzel, Steve Tucker, James Walker, Earl Roberts, Tony McMillen, and Jordan Lewis.
