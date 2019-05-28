James "Jim" Barnard Wall, age 70, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Cashiers, NC. Jim was born on February 7, 1949, in Madison, GA to Henry and Louise (Barnard) Wall. He graduated valedictorian of his high school class and enrolled at the University of Georgia, where he served as a Cadet Colonel in the ROTC. During these years he married the love of his life, Nancy Ella Neal, on December 19, 1969. He received his law degree from the University of Georgia, and moved to Augusta in 1974, where he was commissioned as a Captain in the Army Signal Corps at Fort Gordon, began to practice law, and started his family. Jim and Nancy raised two daughters in Appling, GA, Katie and Lindsey, who adored their father and loved growing up in his country home. In his professional career he was an honest, wise, and respected friend and counselor. He served as President of the Augusta Bar Association (2001), Richmond County Attorney (1993-2004), and partner at the Wall, Ellison Law Firm until his retirement in 2017. He was also a devoted churchman, who faithfully served as Trustee at Kiokee Baptist Church for many years.



God gave Jim the gift of being a visionary who could see things and then carry them to completion, from designing his home of 37 years on Wallden Pond, complete with a custom deck and water garden, to planting his annual garden and waiting for it to mature. His garden was one of his greatest passions, both vegetables (corn was his specialty) and wildflowers (his zinnias warmly welcomed everyone who visited his home in the summer months). Every year he would transform his harvest into yummy jellies, pickles, and his famous homemade salsa. He was always eager to service his fare to friend and neighbor alike, generously sharing his fried turkey, Brunswick stew, and his renowned boiled peanuts. When he wasn't working in the office or the garden, he was probably traveling to his cabin in North Carolina, trekking somewhere to see his doting grandchildren, or off exploring the world with Nancy, having been to 48 states, all around Europe, and to Israel. He also loved all types of music, but gospel was his favorite, and he sang for many years in the Kiokee Baptist Church Choir.



He is survived by his wife Nancy, his three brothers Henry Wall (Marie), Ken Wall (Hebe), and John Wall (Paula), his daughters Katie Flores (Bryan) of Birmingham, AL, and Lindsey McCann (Sean) of Asheville, NC, and his six grandchildren Caleb and Grace Anne Flores, and Lucy, Ellie, Anna, and Mary Neal McCann.



The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 10:30 A.M. at Kiokee Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Hartman and Rev. Sean McCann officiating. Burial will follow in the Kiokee Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Benny Penn, Stanley Anderson, James Anderson, Andy Pollard, Tommy Tucker, and Travis Drake.



Donations to honor his family may be made to the Kiokee Baptist Church Building Fund, 2520 Ray Owens Rd., Appling, GA 30802.



The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2019