Johnston, SC—Jimmie Burton Jones, 81, of Johnston, SC husband of the late Cynthia L. Jones entered into rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home – Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM before the service at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC.
Mr. Jones was born in Newberry, SC and was the son of the late Archie and Beatrice Asbill Jones. He retired from Mt. Vernon Mills after 42 years of service. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care for the excellent care they provided.
Survivors include one son, Barry Jones; three stepchildren, Bonnie Smith (Steve), Woody, Tim Bush, and Donna Langley; three sisters, Betty Cox, Juanita Boozer, and Mary Jo Hood. He was predeceased by a stepson, Ricky Bush.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ridge Spring Baptist Church, 108 Church Circle, Ridge Spring, SC 29129.
Mercantile Funeral Home - Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/15/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
