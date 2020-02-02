|
|
Jimmie Hadwyn
Evans, Ga—Captain Jimmie C. Hadwyn, US Army (RET), beloved husband of Genevieve Hadwyn, entered into rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
He was a Vietnam veteran and a former photojournalist with the Army Times. He was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.
Grandpa adored his grandchildren, and they adored him. He was never too serious, always using his quick wit to playfully spar with his grandkids and make them laugh. Any time they would visit, he would jump up to give them a big bear hug to the point of lifting them off their feet, even when he was in his 80s. "You've gotten so big," he would say with surprise, whether they were 5 years old or 30 years old. He lived outside of the city with a pond in his backyard where he taught them to fish, row a boat, shoot the bow and arrow, ride his tractor and feed corn to deer. Besides his love of nature, Jimmie was known for being the best storyteller his grandkids had ever met. He had a story about everything and could talk about anything, entertaining his grandkids for hours about tales of his mischievous younger days as well as his adventurous days in the army and as a young journalist. Every time a grandkid would leave his house, Grandpa would climb the hill in front of his house with them to their parked car just so he could keep talking to them a little longer and be there to wave goodbye to them. Grandpa, we will miss your bear hugs. We love you so much.
In addition to his wife, Genevieve, he is survived by his daughters; Caroline Batchelor-Moore (Tom), Shirley Walters (Alan), Judy Ward (Monte) and Laurie Hadwyn, a sister, Betty Schmidt, his grandchildren; Brian, Savannah, Melissa, Ryan, Natalie, Mallory, Alex, Elyse, Ethan and Phoenix, a nephew, Jean Bielecki, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Jimmie Michel Hadwyn and a sister, Jacquelyn Malone.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 until 7:00.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the at .
