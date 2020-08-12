1/1
Jimmie D. Edenfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie D. Edenfield
Martinez, Ga—Mr. Jimmie D. Edenfield, beloved husband of Jean Cole Edenfield, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at AU Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Phil Winsett officiating.
Mr. Edenfield was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked as a sheet metal engineer for over 35 years and after retirement, went on to work at the Grovetown Walmart. He was a freemason and a member of Martinez Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by his children; Carl Edenfield (Della), Michael Edenfield (Nancy) and Julie Dickens (Dennis), his brothers, Billy Edenfield and Chris Edenfield, his sister, Elsie Ivey, his grandchildren, Brenton Dickens, Hallie Dickens, Dalton Edenfield and Samantha Mellinger (Caleb), as well as two great grandchildren, Brady and Lainey.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening, August 13, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Masks and social distancing are requested by the family.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Martinez Baptist Church, 3632 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA., 30907.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platts Funeral Home 337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved