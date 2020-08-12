Jimmie D. Edenfield
Martinez, Ga—Mr. Jimmie D. Edenfield, beloved husband of Jean Cole Edenfield, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at AU Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Phil Winsett officiating.
Mr. Edenfield was a veteran of the US Navy. He worked as a sheet metal engineer for over 35 years and after retirement, went on to work at the Grovetown Walmart. He was a freemason and a member of Martinez Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by his children; Carl Edenfield (Della), Michael Edenfield (Nancy) and Julie Dickens (Dennis), his brothers, Billy Edenfield and Chris Edenfield, his sister, Elsie Ivey, his grandchildren, Brenton Dickens, Hallie Dickens, Dalton Edenfield and Samantha Mellinger (Caleb), as well as two great grandchildren, Brady and Lainey.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening, August 13, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Masks and social distancing are requested by the family.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Martinez Baptist Church, 3632 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA., 30907.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
.
Platts Funeral Home 337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits