Dawson's Mortuary
98 Hopgood St
Warrenton, GA 30828
706-465-2634
Jimmie Jones


1964 - 2020
Jimmie Jones Obituary
Mr. Jimmie Jones
Norwood, Georgia—Services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, Norwood, GA.
He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Anquanette Jones Casey and son Arcephus Jones; two brothers, Tony Curtis Jones and Rev. Rickey Jones; two sisters, Rosa Mae Berry and Reanor Woods.
www.dawsonsmortuary.com
Services entrusted to Dawson's Mortuary ~ Warrenton, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday February 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
