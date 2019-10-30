Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Exodus Missionary Baptist Church
3604 Morgan Road
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Lee (Sfc-Retired) Wood Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmie Lee (Sfc-Retired) Wood Sr. Obituary
(SFC-Retired) Jimmie Lee Wood Sr
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. Jimmie Lee Wood Sr., the husband of Michelle Mason Wood, gained his heavenly wings Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in A U Medical Center, with his wife at his side.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Exodus Missionary Baptist Church, 3604 Morgan Road, Augusta. Reverend Stevie W. Berry, officiating. Internment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Wood may be viewed Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5-7pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/31/2019


Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now