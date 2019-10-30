|
|
(SFC-Retired) Jimmie Lee Wood Sr
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. Jimmie Lee Wood Sr., the husband of Michelle Mason Wood, gained his heavenly wings Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in A U Medical Center, with his wife at his side.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019, at New Exodus Missionary Baptist Church, 3604 Morgan Road, Augusta. Reverend Stevie W. Berry, officiating. Internment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Wood may be viewed Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5-7pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/31/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019