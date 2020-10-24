Mr. Jimmie "John" Marshall
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Jimmie "John" Marshall, husband of Addie Belle (Miller) Marshall for 53 years, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Mr. Marshall was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired Quality Control Officer of the United States Postal Service.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Jimmie was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and a devout Eldrick "Tiger" Woods fan.
Additional survivors in addition to his wife, includes his son, Carlos J. Marshall; his granddaughter, Cahlia Marshall; brother, Robert (Beverly) Marshall, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 pm Tuesday, October 27th at Walker Memorial Park, eulogist Reverend William B. Blount, Sr. Masks are required to attend the service and visitation. The family will receive friends Monday the 26th from 2 to 6 pm at C.A. Reid Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd. (706)724-7594
